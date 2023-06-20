DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $298,081.61 and $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,072 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

