DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.14

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $369.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00285335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

