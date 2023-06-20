DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.14

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $369.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00285335 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012374 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DEI
DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.
Buying and Selling DEI
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.