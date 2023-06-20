DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.73 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

