Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Trading Down 25.5%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares were down 25.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55,671% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($26.23) to GBX 2,100 ($26.87) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

