Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,400

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,835.71.

NEXT stock remained flat at $84.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. NEXT has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $84.10.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

