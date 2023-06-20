Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 72,630 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 801.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

