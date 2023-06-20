Dfpg Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

