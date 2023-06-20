Dfpg Investments LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

