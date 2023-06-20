Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 3.17% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

