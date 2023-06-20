Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 9,576 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.