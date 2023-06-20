Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 11,834 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 109.5% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 42.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $407.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.28 and a 200 day moving average of $403.49. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

