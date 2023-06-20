Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

