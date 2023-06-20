DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 5.4%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.26 ($5.72) and last traded at €5.27 ($5.73). Approximately 100,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.57 ($6.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

DIC Asset Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.58.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

Featured Articles

