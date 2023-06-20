DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DICE. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $12.64 on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 25,631,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,286. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 162,960 shares worth $5,893,009. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,422,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

