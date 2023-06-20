DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

DV stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,011 shares of company stock worth $2,581,181. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

