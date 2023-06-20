DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.72

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 317274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,181. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

