Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 551,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,267. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

