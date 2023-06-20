Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

