Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

