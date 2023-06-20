E. Gray Payne Sells 1,000 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) Director E. Gray Payne sold 1,000 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BK Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of BK Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
