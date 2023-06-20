Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

