eCash Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $396.94 million and $2.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00389568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,420,173,423,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

