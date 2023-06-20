Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.37. 287,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

