Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

