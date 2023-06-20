Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.96. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 71,695 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

