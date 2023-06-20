Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a market capitalization of $429.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $290.31 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

