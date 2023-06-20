Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 676,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

