Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,430,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 5,533,180 shares.The stock last traded at $14.12 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 83.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 38.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.