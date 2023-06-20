Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

