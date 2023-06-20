Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.