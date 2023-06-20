EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 875,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,841. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.