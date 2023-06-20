Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.48 million and $454,027.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00495269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00385618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,599,102 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

