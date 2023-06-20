Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUYTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.