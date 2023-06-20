Everscale One Day Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $99.74 million and $4.41 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,225,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars.

