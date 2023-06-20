FantasyGold Price Down 58.2% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $47.59 million and $3.71 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.32436664 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,026.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

