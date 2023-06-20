FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.33. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up LSD, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FDX stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.65. 4,912,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.