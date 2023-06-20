Financial Contrast: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) vs. Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 696 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -122.06 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 9.57

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

