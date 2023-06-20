First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 495 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,630. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

