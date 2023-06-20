First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 190 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Chubb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.35. 262,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,366. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

