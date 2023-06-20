First Affirmative Financial Network Has $490,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM traded down $6.11 on Tuesday, reaching $158.24. 184,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

