First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

SPGI stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.13. 322,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

