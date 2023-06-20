First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 146 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Express were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.84. 449,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,180. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

