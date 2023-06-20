First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 732 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ABB were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of ABBNY stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

