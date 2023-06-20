First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 128 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eaton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 253,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,380. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

