First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 810 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,953,599. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

