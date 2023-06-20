First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FTCS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

