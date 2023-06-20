Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.12.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
