FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Head-To-Head Review

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.08 -$29.98 million ($23.93) -0.04 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.55 $4.43 million $0.66 25.00

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

61.0% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart for Life and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -112.53% -1,077.82% -60.44% FitLife Brands 10.16% 20.62% 14.76%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Smart for Life on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.