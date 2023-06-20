Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on July 21st

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of LON FLO opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market capitalization of £63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.15. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.66).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($12,733.40). Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

