ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $138,176.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 622,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ForgeRock Trading Down 1.4 %
FORG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 723,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.05.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
