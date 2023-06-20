Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
FORD opened at $0.97 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
