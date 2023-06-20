Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $0.97 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

